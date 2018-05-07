7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
Happy Star Wars day! With the newest Star Wars trilogy coming to an end, there are infinite possibilities for where the franchise could go next. Here are seven story lines that Disney could explore within the Star Wars universe. Who doesn’t want a Boba Fett movie? Or a Sopranos knockoff starring Jabba the Hutt? What about an Oscar-bait drama centered around the power converter salesmen at Tosche Station? Anything is possible.
Watch Now
- Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
- Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
- How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
- The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
- 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
- How to Protect Your Facebook Data
- Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
- 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
- 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
- Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate