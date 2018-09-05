A.P. Bio Will Be Back in Session with Second Season at NBC

NBC wants to take another year of A.P. Bio. Deadline reports that the high school comedy has been picked up for a second season. The series stars Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as a disgraced Ivy League philosophy scholar who takes a job as an Advanced Placement Biology teacher in Ohio. It also stars Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, and Mary Sohn. According to Deadline it currently receives only “modest” ratings, but comedies often take longer to grow audiences. Besides, high school biology doesn’t require much numbers anyway.