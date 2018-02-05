Many have tried to figure out exactly what is going behind Blake Lively’s glossy smile and flaxen good looks, and Anna Kendrick is just the latest to try. In A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, Kendrick plays a woman whose friend (Blake Lively) goes missing. It seems like Lively’s a spy, given her ridiculously expensive home and fondness for fancy liquor, but maybe she just makes a lot of money from a secret lifestyle website, and it’s a secret she wants to … preserve? Anyway, A Simple Favor premieres September 14.