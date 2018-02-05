A Simple Favor Trailer: Anna Kendrick Makes the Mistake of Trying to Figure Out Blake Lively

By

Many have tried to figure out exactly what is going behind Blake Lively’s glossy smile and flaxen good looks, and Anna Kendrick is just the latest to try. In A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, Kendrick plays a woman whose friend (Blake Lively) goes missing. It seems like Lively’s a spy, given her ridiculously expensive home and fondness for fancy liquor, but maybe she just makes a lot of money from a secret lifestyle website, and it’s a secret she wants to … preserve? Anyway, A Simple Favor premieres September 14.

Tags:

A Simple Favor Trailer: Kendrick Tries to Figure Out Lively