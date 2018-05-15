ABC 2018–2019 Schedule: Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless Move to Fridays

Photo: Byron Cohen/ABC

After the early ratings success of Roseanne, ABC definitely wants more of the show, and it’s bringing it to TV quickly. The network announced its fall schedule before its upfront presentation today, and it’s bringing the revived comedy back this fall. ABC also announced it’s moving Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless to Friday nights in the fall, moving them away from Tuesdays and Wednesdays when they aired previously. The Kids Are Alright, a comedy about an Irish-Catholic family set in Los Angeles in 1970s, will now follow Roseanne on Tuesdays, when Fresh Off the Boat once aired. The Rookie, a comedy in which Nathan Fillion tries to join the police force, will run at the end of ABC’s Tuesday comedy block, while the Liz Meriwether–produced Single Parents will get a prime spot after Modern Family on Wednesdays.

On the drama side, ABC is sitting pretty with the success of The Good Doctor, which returns on Monday nights as usual. But it’s holding all but one of its new dramas for mid-season. A Million Little Things, a show about a group of very Boston friends from Boston, will arrive on Wednesday nights this fall. ABC’s other dramas, including the Marcia Clark–produced The Fix; the Eva Longoria–produced, Miami-set Grand Hotel; and the spy series Whiskey Cavalier with Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan, won’t premiere until later in the season. The same goes for The Goldbergs spinoff Schooled. Coming more quickly: Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and an Alec Baldwin talk show, which premiered with a preview this spring, both arriving on Sunday nights this fall. See the full schedule below, with new shows in bold.

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars

10:00 p.m. – The Good Doctor

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. – Roseanne

8:30 p.m. – The Kids Are Alright (new series)

9:00 p.m. – Black-ish

9:30 p.m. – Splitting Up Together

10:00 p.m. – The Rookie (new series)

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. – The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m. – American Housewife (new time)

9:00 p.m. – Modern Family

9:30 p.m. – Single Parents (new series)

10:00 p.m. – A Million Little Things (new series)



THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy

9:00 p.m. – Station 19

10:00 p.m. – How to Get Away With Murder

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. – Fresh Off the Boat (new day and time)

8:30 p.m. – Speechless (new day and time)

9:00 p.m. – Child Support (new time)

10:00 p.m. – 20/20

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. – Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (new series)

9:00 p.m. – Shark Tank

10:00 p.m. – The Alec Baldwin Show (new title)