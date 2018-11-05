ABC Shuts Down Quantico, Declines to Save Designated Survivor

After years of pulse-pounding action, ABC is going to go ahead and help slow down that pulse for you a bit. Amidst this week’s flurry of renewals, pick-ups, and cancellations, the network announced its plans to cancel thriller series Quantico and political drama Designated Survivor. Both Quantico, which premiered its third season on April 26, and Designated Survivor, scheduled to conclude its second season on May 16, will continue to air the rest of their current seasons. Meanwhile, ABC also canceled Zach Braff’s freshman podcast sitcom Alex Inc., which probably had less pulses pounding total, but for those people whose heart rates did get elevated while watching it, well, they’re not going to like this news at all.