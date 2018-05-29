ABC Cancels Roseanne After Roseanne Barr’s Racist Tweet

ABC has canceled its revival of Roseanne after its star and series creator Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment said in a statement, “and we have decided to cancel her show.” After Barr went on a tirade this morning — she also attacked Chelsea Clinton— she apologized and said she was leaving Twitter. Sara Gilbert, her co-star and an executive producer on the revival, condemned Barr’s statement, while writer Wanda Sykes said she was leaving the show. Co-showrunner Whitney Cummings also left the show earlier this month.