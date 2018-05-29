Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris, and More React to Roseanne Cancellation

“But honestly [Roseanne] got what she deserved,” tweeted Shonda Rhimes.

2:30 p.m.

Where to Eat and Pee Between the Harry Potter Plays

Bathroom breaks are important!

2:21 p.m.

Tom Hollander Talks Playing a ‘Grumpy’ and ‘Immortal’ Brit on American Stages

“He’s a sort of Brexiteer.”

1:56 p.m.

ABC Cancels Roseanne After Roseanne Barr’s Racist Tweet

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

1:41 p.m.

BTS Are the First K-Pop Group in History to Have a Top 10 Song

“Fake Love” has debuted at No. 10, just as their new album has made more history at No. 1.

1:31 p.m.

#WeezerCoverAfrica Campaign Concludes With Weezer Covering ‘Africa’

Bless the rains.

1:00 p.m.

Wanda Sykes Exits Roseanne After Star Posts Racist Tweets

Sykes had served as a consulting producer.

1:00 p.m.

How Haruki Murakami’s Killing Commendatore Cover Came Together

Revealed exclusively on Vulture.

12:57 p.m.

Pusha-T Is Having Another Moment

His new album, Daytona, is a return to form produced by Kanye West that proves that being a rap traditionalist doesn’t mean you have to be boring.

12:57 p.m.

Kesha’s Fight for Freedom From Dr. Luke Rejected Once Again

An appeals court has ruled she cannot seek release from her record deal in an ongoing lawsuit.

12:41 p.m.

Costa Ronin Is ‘Surprised’ That Oleg Is Still Alive on The Americans

“I would hate for Oleg to die just for the sake of a tearjerker.”

12:22 p.m.

Why Comedies Make the Best Binge-Watches

The drama binge is so often a fling. A comedy binge can feel more like a real relationship.

12:00 p.m.

The 50 Greatest Star Wars Moments, Ranked

The Force is strong with these ones.

11:41 a.m.

Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Will Give Her First Interview in 13 Years

Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Constand.

11:29 a.m.

Prepare to Love Cardi B’s ‘I Like It’ Video

Her baby bump is bumping.

10:52 a.m.

American Animals Salvages a Story From the Dumbest Real-Life Heist Ever

The movie asks, “What were they thinking?”

9:38 a.m.

Zack Snyder’s Next Movie Will Be The Fountainhead

Snyder will skip his Afghanistan thriller for now.

9:24 a.m.

Alan Rickman Had Some Very Alan Rickman Frustrations With Playing Snape

Too much “teen audience appeal,” not enough dark complexity.

2:05 a.m.

Eminem Tells All of Boston He Wants to Date Nicki Minaj

You guuuyyyssss, he stood up.

1:24 a.m.

New Ant-Man and the Wasp Teaser Reminds You Another Avengers Movie Is Coming

Finally those long, lonely few days you went without new Avengers content are over.