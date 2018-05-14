Latest News from Vulture

The Best Westworld Fan Theories, Mid-Season Edition

Checking in on the status of some of the internet’s most popular hunches, at the midpoint of its second season.

Actress Margot Kidder Dead at 69

She was at her home in Montana.

Guillermo del Toro Is Creating a Horror Anthology for Netflix

The director also works with Netflix on the animated series Trollhunters.

Gillian Anderson Knows the Truth Is Out There About The X-Files Ending

Scully only deals in facts.

How Justin Simien Created the Visual Language of Dear White People

And why he wants to play with timelines in future seasons.

Meryl Streep Rebounds From Pentagon Papers With Soderbergh’s Panama Papers Drama

She loves a leak.

Donald Glover Just Ended Drake’s Months-Long Streak at No. 1

Drake has led the Hot 100 since February.

Rita Ora Apologizes for Bisexual-Themed ‘Girls’ Following Criticism

“A song like this just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.”

Project Runway Is Coming Back to Bravo in the Wake of Weinstein Co. Bankruptcy

Andy Cohen announced the news at the NBC upfront presentation.

American Idol Recap: The Twang Dynasty

Carrie Underwood night comes to Idol, and it’s a better fit for some than others.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: Free Uncle Ben

The Housewives’ visit to Nemacolin gets complicated by relationship drama and a ropes course.

Mel Gibson’s Ongoing Comeback Is Getting Help From Mark Wahlberg, Ari Emanuel

To please his client Mark Wahlberg, Ari Emanuel is reportedly helping Gibson’s return.

How the Year’s Most Harrowing Nude Scene Came Together

Director Coralie Fargeat breaks down the ultrabloody finale of Revenge.

Climax Trailer: Gaspar Noé Made a Wild Dance-Horror Movie

From the director of Into the Void comes this fun Cannes hit.

I Was Recruited by Allison Mack’s Sex Cult

Sometimes all it takes is prosciutto, Rioja, and a dear friend’s invitation.

Fox 2018-2019 Schedule: Last Man Standing Arrives This Fall

Fox also dated its live production of Rent for January 2019.

The House That Jack Built Trailer: Lars von Trier Is Back, and Bloody

Word is out that the film would be hypergruesome, but who’d expect von Trier to do anything by half-measures?

Dave Matthews on His New Album, His Fans’ Desires, and His Own Self-doubt

“I do still think I’m going to wake up one morning,” he says. “And everyone is going to be like, ‘We were wrong about you.’”

Harrison Ford Surprised Alden Ehrenreich During a Solo Interview

“Get out of my chair.”

Barry Season-Finale Recap: The Curtain Call

Is passivity the real answer to Barry’s prayers?