Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

Meghan Markle’s Coat of Arms Is Inspired by California

And also, maybe, her blog.

1:15 p.m.

Adam Levine and James Corden Pulled Over by Police During Their Carpool Karaoke

The police force, not the Police band.

12:10 p.m.

Paz de la Huerta ‘Couldn’t Stop Crying’ After Harvey Weinstein’s Arrest

“It should be a day of celebration, but I feel melancholic about it all.”

11:34 a.m.

Man Who Accused George Takei of Sexual Assault Walks Back Parts of His Story

Takei now says he’s happy “this nightmare is finally drawing to a close.”

11:07 a.m.

Morgan Freeman Will No Longer Be the Voice of Vancouver Public Transit

In the wake of numerous sexual-harassment allegations against the actor.

10:53 a.m.

In the Battle Between Team Colbert or Team Stewart, Meryl Streep Is Team Colbert

And Colbert can hardly believe it.

10:05 a.m.

Bryce Dallas Howard Has Been Mistaken for Jessica Chastain Since College

College!

9:34 a.m.

Why Westworld’s Thandie Newton Refused to Wear the Show’s Merkins

“I didn’t want to spend time doing that.”

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Morgan Freeman Releases New Statement On Harassment Allegations

“I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports.”

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

New Azealia Banks Video Expands On the Empty Warehouse Genre

We’ve officially entered a Warehouse Period.

Yesterday at 7:48 p.m.

The New World Cup Song Is Here and So Is Will Smith

This is the closest we’ll get to being part of the action, America, so live it up!

Yesterday at 7:15 p.m.

Pusha-T and Drake Beef Escalates With ‘Duppy Freestyle’

Drake is mad as hell and he is not gonna take it anymore.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: June 2018

The Trials of Muhammad Ali is not to be missed.

Yesterday at 4:23 p.m.

This Week in Late Night: Vomiting, Vibrators, and Ocean’s 8

Let’s catch up on everything that happened in late night this week.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Alia Shawkat on Queery

You look like you could use a great comedy podcast episode.

Yesterday at 3:17 p.m.

The St. Elsewhere Finale at 30

All these years later, what does Tommy’s snow globe mean?

Yesterday at 2:10 p.m.

Alyssa Limperis and Newfound Twitter Fame

Talking with Alyssa Limperis about Twitter and making videos with her mom.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk About That Crazy Solo: A Star Wars Story Cameo

It’s not as canonically implausible as you might think.

Yesterday at 1:56 p.m.

The Gospel According to André Explores the Life of André Leon Talley

The fashion raconteur is the subject of an unfortunately superficial biographical doc.

Yesterday at 1:31 p.m.

How Will Amy Schumer’s Huge Spotify Deal Change the Podcast Industry?

Spotify is reportedly paying more than $1 million for rights to Schumer’s podcast.