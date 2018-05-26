Apologies to everyone who clicked this headline thinking Sting and/or Andy Summers and/or Stewart Copeland joined the lead singer of Maroon 5 and a CBS late-show host for a rousing Reggatta de Blanc singalong in a sedan, but can we interest you in some police force action instead? Such fun occurred when Adam Levine and James Corden let loose on the road for the latest Carpool Karaoke installment, and a sheriff wasn’t thrilled by how slowly Corden was driving for the sake of viral content. Good thing they only got a cheerful slap on the wrists. We needed to see “She Will Be Loved”!