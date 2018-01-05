Paramount’s surprise hit A Quiet Place will likely enter the weekend having reached the $150 million marker at the domestic box office (and almost $240 million globally), and that reasonably priced monster movie has the studio sniffing out more low-budget genre content. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is not only giving a green light to, but is also fast-tracking Crawl, a new creature feature from director Alexandre Aja (High Tension, Horns) and producer Sam Raimi. The story concerns a young woman trying to save her dad during a Category 5 hurricane, and inside the flooding house she has to not die in the claws/jaws/grips of “Florida’s most savage and feared predators.” One would guess that means alligators, but also, maybe the massive storm has surfaced a horrifying super-swamp creature? We’ll find out relatively soon, since Crawl has already been swept into pre-production.