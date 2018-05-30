Ali Wong–Randall Park Rom-Com Gets Even Dreamier, Adds Keanu Reeves

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Is Keanu Reeves on a mission to revive romantic comedies? More likely than you think! In addition to Destination Wedding, his rom-com with Winona Ryder due this summer, Reeves has signed on to Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe (which we demanded they make), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ali Wong and Randall Park will star as a pair of childhood sweethearts who reunite years after a falling out. Sasha (Wong) is a celebrity chef with a restaurant in San Francisco, while Marcus (Park) is a musician living at home and working for his dad. It’s unclear who Keanu will play — Sasha’s mysterious older boyfriend? A sous chef with a temper? A dashing doctor that randomly shows up to sweep everyone off their feet? — but he has joined the comedy, along with Daniel Dae Kim, Deadpool actress Karan Soni, and Charlyne Yi. Always Be My Maybe will be directed by Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan. Watch it in 2019.