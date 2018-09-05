Amazon Won’t Enter Jeffrey Tambor Into the Emmys Race for Transparent

Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Amazon fired Jeffrey Tambor from Transparent after an investigation into claims of sexual harassment against him that were made before the show’s fifth season began, and now the streamer won’t put him in the running for awards recognition for his performance in the fourth. According to Gold Derby, the streaming service won’t submit Tambor’s name into the 2018 Emmys race for his work on the fourth season of the show. Personal representatives can also submit names into the Emmys race, and Vulture has reached out to the actor’s reps for comment. Tambor will also be eligible in the comedy Emmys race this year for his work on Netflix’s Arrested Development, which premieres May 29. Netflix hasn’t yet commented on whether it will submit his name into the Emmys race for that series.