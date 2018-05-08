“Do you ever feel like you’re waiting for something to happen?” That’s the question Spencer Reinhard (Dunkirk’s Barry Keoghan) asks in this exclusive trailer for American Animals. “That thing that could make your life special?” The boys of American Animals — Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, and Evan Peters — have found it: they wanna rob. In the newest feature from Bart Layton, four Kentucky students use tricks gleaned from heist movies to hatch a plan to steal books and artwork from their university. The only person standing in their way: Ann Dowd! The true-crime thriller is based on the 2004 “Transy Book Heist.” See American Animals in theaters June 1.