American Animals Trailer: These Boys Wanna Rob

By

“Do you ever feel like you’re waiting for something to happen?” That’s the question Spencer Reinhard (Dunkirk’s Barry Keoghan) asks in this exclusive trailer for American Animals. “That thing that could make your life special?” The boys of American Animals — Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, and Evan Peters — have found it: they wanna rob. In the newest feature from Bart Layton, four Kentucky students use tricks gleaned from heist movies to hatch a plan to steal books and artwork from their university. The only person standing in their way: Ann Dowd! The true-crime thriller is based on the 2004 “Transy Book Heist.” See American Animals in theaters June 1.

Watch Now

  1. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  2. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  3. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
  4. How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
  5. The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
  6. 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
  7. How to Protect Your Facebook Data
  8. Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
  9. 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
  10. 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
  11. Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
Exclusive Trailer: These American Animals Boys Wanna Rob
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.