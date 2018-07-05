And Now: The Best Young Popes At The Met Gala

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

The theme of this year’s Met Gala is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. For the less enterprising attendees, that means sheath dresses with spikey crowns, but for the truly fashion elite, it was a feast of chic Pope looks. As expected, Rihanna did her summer reading and got the top score on this year’s Met Gala exam, but a handful of those in her fabulous and famous cohort truly showed up for the event and honored the efforts of its praise-worthy co-host. Here are the best young popes from tonight at the Met.

Diddy went for a sleek Mogul Pope look alongside his girlfriend, Cassie. Let’s hope he has an assistant off camera carrying at least 30 Tide pens.

Wonder if he's gonna pose on the steps again 😭 pic.twitter.com/80ManyNCnE — Complex (@Complex) May 8, 2018

Theater owner Jordan Roth went for a cardinal red ensemble that would be right at home in Pope Lenny’s closet.

Holy See? More like Holy did you see how regal Chadwick Boseman looked at the Met Gala?!

SHUT. IT. DOWN. @chadwickboseman at the #MetGala. This is perfectly on theme, delightfully over the top, and fit for a King. STAN A LEGEND. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/uTE81TIbsq — April (@ReignOfApril) May 8, 2018

And truly, let’s take a look at the detailing on those Pope fresh slacks.

Let it be known: Lena Waithe will be spearheading the reforms of Vatican III, with new edicts to be released by 2019.

how to make a catholic girl gay: pic.twitter.com/2u23vtrbS7 — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) May 7, 2018

We think this is an homage to Pope fashions with that opulent mitre topping off Sarah Jessica Parker’s grand Met Gala outfit. Given the actresses’s affection for tall hats at the annual event, Pope inspo was likely on her vision board from early planning stages.

.@SJP has arrived wearing a gold brocade gown with shimmering red hearts by @DolceGabbana, plus a matching mitre. See more from the #MetGala: https://t.co/ngq0MFwrtJ pic.twitter.com/wEv84kYG17 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 8, 2018

If you made a Met Gala fantasy team, Janelle Monaé would have to be on it, and this black and white papal dress with a gold cappello romano (that doubles as a glowing Byzantine Christ halo!) is exactly why. She may be a dirty computer, but Janelle Monaé is one clean Pope.

Congrats to Janelle Monae for receiving the award for Young Popiest!! #metgala pic.twitter.com/jMjDhqK0XI — Racked (@Racked) May 8, 2018

Pardon — is that white smoke in the distance? Has an emergency conclave been called, and has the assembly of cardinals gathered to thank Pope Francis for his service and name a new Sovereign of the Vatican City State? Yes. Yes they have, and she, Robyn Fenty, will henceforth be known as Her Holiness Rihanna I. Long live the new Young Pope.

OUR MOTHER, WHO ART IN HEAVEN pic.twitter.com/CtYMEXZUKT — Racked (@Racked) May 7, 2018