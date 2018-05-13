André 3000, Good Son, Releases New Music on Mother’s Day

Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

He’s an outcast of solo music no longer. Pitchfork reports that André 3000 has risen from the musical abyss to release two new songs this weekend, both of which allude to Mother’s Day — “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” and “Look Ma No Hands.” As he explained on his new Instagram account, both of the tracks are dedicated to his parents, who have died in recent years. “I’m sure all the cards, dinners, flowers and last minute gifts are appreciated but I’ve learned the best gift a parent could get is to simply know their child is ok,” he wrote about “Me&My.”

As for “Look Ma No Hands,” André 3000 eschews his vocals in favor of a bass clarinet. James Blake joins him on piano, as well.