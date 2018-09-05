Annette Bening Will Join Captain Marvel and Thanos Is Quaking

Praise be her name! Light of our life Annette Bening will join Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind, Half Nelson), the movie will feature Larson as superhuman Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. Bening’s casting means a few important things: She will likely meet and be charmed by Tom Holland. She and her Kids Are All Right co-star Mark Ruffalo will reunite at future Marvel photo opps. Maybe she’ll win the Oscar she deserved for 20th Century Women! Details about Bening’s character are under wraps, but she’s expected to play a scientist. With Annette Bening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s over for Thanos.