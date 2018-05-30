Nothing like a little amortentia to bewitch your new favorite couple, Ariana Grande and SNL’s Pete Davidson. After several rumors and some sneaky Instagram comment flirting, the two have made it official with their first photo as a couple. Or is this just someone’s middle-school field-trip photo? Who can tell! The two apparently had a date night at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where they went in full cosplay as … well, we’re not quite sure. Davidson identifies as a Gryffindor, while Ari — noted Harry Potter stan — has outed herself once again as a Slytherin (though she has said in the past that she would’ve told the Sorting Hat Gryffindor). What’s next, matching patronuses?!

