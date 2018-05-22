Ariana Grande and SNL’s Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Dating

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Something about all those pitch meetings, all those re-writes, all those wigs and the intoxicating scent of all that wig glue. From Emma Stone’s romance with director Dave McCary to Ben Affleck’s relationship with producer Lindsay Shookus to Scarlett Johansson spending some quality time with Colin Jost, one thing is clear: if you want to date superfamous people, get hired to work on Saturday Night Live. You should also do it because you love sketch comedy, but if new rumors about Ariana Grande dating SNL’s Pete Davidson are true, sketch really doesn’t have to be in, like, your top ten reasons.

As of Monday, US Weekly and People claim they can both confirm that Grande and Davidson are casually dating, having reportedly been spotted out at a restaurant and hanging out (where else?) at the Saturday Night Live afterparty on May 12. Grande announced her split from boyfriend Mac Miller earlier this month, while Davidson recently parted ways with long-time girlfriend Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David. While a guest on Peter Rosenberg’s Complex show Open Late last Wednesday, the SNL performer was asked if he’d be okay after his break-up. Replied Davidson, “Yeah, probably.”