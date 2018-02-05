Watch Ariana Grande Cover Kendrick Lamar While Channeling Evanescence

Consider us humbled by Ariana Grande. The “Dangerous Woman” singer proved once again that’s she’s a master impressionist on The Tonight Show. During Jimmy Fallon’s “Music Genre Challenge,” Grande was tasked with singing Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” in the style of “goth rock.” “Goth rock like 2003 Evanescence?” Grande asked, while further clarifying, “like Hot Topic-shopping goth?” Fallon confirmed the genre and she proceeded to whip out her spot-on Amy Lee voice as she belted her way through Lamar’s lyrics. It’s pretty magical — if you listen and you close your eyes you might just be transported back in the early aughts, with too much eyeliner on your face and standing amidst novelty sex toys and Happy Bunny shirts.

She also sang Drake’s “God’s Plan” as a ‘90s diva (a.k.a. Mariah Carey). And you know what? It was great. too. Give this woman her own TV show or something.