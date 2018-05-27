Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fresh from her Billboard Music Awards performance last week, Ariana Grande previewed a new track, “The Light Is Coming,” featuring with Nicki Minaj, on her social media accounts on Sunday. In a 21-second clip posted on Twitter and Instagram, the pop star sits in a dark moving vehicle at night while her new song, her fourth collaboration with Minaj, plays in the background. Grande mouths along to Minaj’s rap until her lines arrive: “A light is coming to give back everything the darkness took.”

This is the second song Grande’s teased — last month she dropped the emotional “No Tears Left to Cry” — from her forthcoming album, Sweetener, which is expected to be released later this summer. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old shared details about the album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life. Or somebody else brings life to your life. Sweetening the situation,” Grande said.

Here’s hoping more releases (however small) are in our future. But, for now, Grande, we’re glad you can finally go out at night and share this late-night car ride with us.