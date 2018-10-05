Atlanta Director Hiro Murai Signs A Development Deal With FX

Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

After years of collaborating with Donald Glover, Hiro Murai has locked in his own development deal with FX. Until recently, Murai was most widely known for his work directing episodes of Atlanta (including the breakout “Teddy Perkins” installment of Robbin’ Season), but his name really started trending this week after the video for Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” came out. Murai directed the dense, beautifully shot visual for Glover, which has since been parsed by so many thinkpieces, and now he’s signed a first-look producing pact with Atlanta’s parent network. The Emmy nominee will develop TV projects for FX and “other outlets,” according to the network.