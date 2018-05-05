Holy Smokes, Avengers: Infinity War Already Made $1 Billion

Ah yes, what an iconic number $1 billion is. Not as iconic as Dr. Evil’s holding-the-world-ransom at $100 billion amount, but pretty solid regardless. Days after solidifying its status as the biggest box office weekend opening for any film ever, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has now become the fastest film to cross that billion dollar threshold. Per data from CNN, the superhero extravaganza only took 11 days to get to that breaking point on Saturday morning, which is especially remarkable when you factor in the fact the film hasn’t even opened in China yet. The only other movie to come close to Infinity War’s accomplishment was Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, which took an unfashionable 12 days. Groots trump BB-8s, any day.