Latest News from Vulture

3:07 p.m.

Holy Smokes, Avengers: Infinity War Already Made $1 Billion

The movie hasn’t even opened in China yet.

1:10 p.m.

Michelle Wolf Spoke ‘Truth’ at the Correspondents’ Dinner, Says Bill Maher

He also said she did “a great job.”

12:07 p.m.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Lifetime Sex Scene Is Apparently Worrying Royals

Right before the royal wedding, no less.

11:54 a.m.

Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw Have Steamy Affair in Your Next Favorite Miniseries

It’s always politics.

10:50 a.m.

Christina Aguilera, Former Voice Coach, Hates the Voice Now

Here’s a diss: “Churning hamster wheel.”

10:13 a.m.

What Does Lisa Vanderpump Have Against January Jones?

All Jones wanted was a birthday party at Vanderpump’s restaurant. She was denied.

9:54 a.m.

Despite Kill Bill Tragedy, Uma Thurman Would Work With Quentin Tarantino Again

“I understand him.”

9:26 a.m.

Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Wants, Needs, Emmanuel Macron to Save Her

Is the First Lady a prisoner in the White House?

Yesterday at 11:33 p.m.

R. Kelly’s Team Denies New Allegations, Disavows ‘Unauthorized’ Statement

“We deny the many dark descriptions put forth by instigators and liars who have their own agenda for seeking profit and fame.”

Yesterday at 10:49 p.m.

Junot Díaz Withdraws From Writers’ Festival After Public Misconduct Accusation

“As for so many in positions of power, the moment to reckon with the consequences of past behavior has arrived,” the festival said in a statement.

Yesterday at 9:27 p.m.

Junot Díaz’s Accuser Confronted Him Live During a Q&A

It was unclear to the hundreds of attendees whether Díaz recognized her, or pretended not to.

Yesterday at 8:46 p.m.

Find Out What Happened to Killmonger’s Mom and Sob Your Way to the Weekend

He had a lot to be angry about.

Yesterday at 8:11 p.m.

Kris Jenner Says Kanye ‘Will Explain Himself In His Own Way’

“He always does things with really good intentions.”

Yesterday at 6:43 p.m.

Sweetbitter: Eat Drink 20-Something Woman

Sweetbitter, the new Starz series based on Stephanie Danler’s novel, may not satisfy all your cravings.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Killing Eve is Doing Something TV Shows Rarely Do Anymore

You could say they’re … killing it.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

The Best Plays and Musicals of 2018 (So Far)

From Tina Fey to Tennessee Williams.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Willow Smith Learned About Sex by Walking in on Will and Jada

They were getting jiggy with it.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

Olivia de Havilland Reignites Feud Feud, Brings Case to California Supreme Court

The Hollywood legend sued FX for defamation over her portrayal in the Ryan Murphy anthology series.

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Monique Heart Talks Success on Drag Race: “You Need Money!”

“You have to look like you belong there and you fit the part.”

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

The Best Books of the Year (So Far)

The Sparsholt Affair, Asymmetry, Motherhood, and more.