22 mins ago

The Best Met Gala Moments You Didn’t See on the Red Carpet

Wakanda Whenever, Wherever.

27 mins ago

Which Meghan Markle TV Special Is Right for You?

Not all are strictly about the royal wedding.

8:59 a.m.

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Recap: Daddy Tissues

How is it that these kids, who consistently provide us with some of the most unpredictable drama on TV, can never deliver on a reunion special?

2:14 a.m.

Late Night Tries to Make Sense of Rudy Giuliani’s Recent Trump-Defense Tour

“Trump’s going to be the first client who pleads insanity on behalf of his lawyer.”

12:28 a.m.

HBO Defends the Use of Elephants on Westworld After PETA Accusation

The animal-rights organization alleges one of the elephants used on the show can be seen being abused by its handlers in a video.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Send Up the White Smoke: These Were the Best Young Popes at the Met Gala

Rihanna wins. Again.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

The Terror Recap: Tuunbaq Take the Wheel

Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies knock this episode out of the park.

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Theater Review: Caryl Churchill on Losing Revolutionary Momentum

Light Shining in Buckinghamshire is itself a knotty, slow play.

Yesterday at 9:54 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Officially Announces Her Upcoming Album Queen

She dropped the release date on the Met Gala red carpet, no less.

Yesterday at 9:36 p.m.

Elon Musk and Grimes Spent ‘Date Night’ at the Met Gala

Also, he helped design her dress.

Yesterday at 8:09 p.m.

You Can Start Counting Down to Sherlock Holmes 3 If That’s Something You’re Into

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law will return.

Yesterday at 7:50 p.m.

Aw, 2 Chainz Just Proposed on the Met Gala Red Carpet

The rapper said he decided to pop the question on the red carpet “about a minute ago.”

Yesterday at 6:23 p.m.

Bill Cosby Stripped of Multiple Honors by the Kennedy Center

The move comes after Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault.

Yesterday at 6:09 p.m.

R. Kelly Accusers to Share Experiences in Lifetime Docuseries

A movie will also accompany the series.

Yesterday at 5:21 p.m.

What It Means When Childish Gambino Says ‘This Is America’

There’s a lot going on here.

Yesterday at 4:44 p.m.

On Beyondless, Iceage Keep Evolving

No one expected the Danish punk band to go this far

Yesterday at 4:03 p.m.

The Story Behind FanCon’s Controversial Collapse

The first major fan con dedicated to diversity was called a scam in the days since it abruptly fell apart. Here, its founders give their account.

Yesterday at 2:43 p.m.

Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist Will Be Carole King on Broadway This Summer

She’ll star in the show from June 7 to August 4.

Yesterday at 2:06 p.m.

The Filmmakers Behind Alita: Battle Angel Say There’s ‘No Whitewashing’

Yes, it’s a manga adaptation with no Asian stars. But the Alita: Battle Angel filmmakers will tell you why it’s not the next Ghost in the Shell.

Yesterday at 1:42 p.m.

Our 7 Favorite Posters (Out of 427!) From Milton Glaser’s New Collection

Five decades of wall art from New York’s co-founder.