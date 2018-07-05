Latest News from Vulture

10:05 p.m.

And Now: The Best Young Popes At The Met Gala

Rihanna wins. Again.

10:05 p.m.

The Terror Recap: Tuunbaq Take the Wheel

Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies knock this episode out of the park.

10:04 p.m.

Theater Review: Caryl Churchill on Losing Revolutionary Momentum

Light Shining in Buckinghamshire is itself a knotty, slow play.

9:54 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Officially Announces Her Upcoming Album Queen

She dropped the release date on the Met Gala red carpet, no less.

9:36 p.m.

Elon Musk and Grimes Spent ‘Date Night’ at the Met Gala

Also, he helped design her dress.

8:09 p.m.

It’s Official: You Can Start Counting Down To Sherlock Holmes 3

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law will return.

7:50 p.m.

Aw, 2 Chainz Just Proposed on the Met Gala Red Carpet

The rapper said he decided to pop the question on the red carpet “about a minute ago.”

6:23 p.m.

Bill Cosby Stripped of Multiple Honors by the Kennedy Center

The move comes after Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault.

6:09 p.m.

R. Kelly Accusers to Share Experiences in Lifetime Docuseries

A movie will also accompany the series.

5:21 p.m.

What It Means When Childish Gambino Says ‘This Is America’

There’s a lot going on here.

4:44 p.m.

On Beyondless, Iceage Keep Evolving

No one expected the Danish punk band to go this far

4:03 p.m.

The Story Behind FanCon’s Controversial Collapse

The first major fan con dedicated to diversity was called a scam in the days since it abruptly fell apart. Here, its founders give their account.

2:43 p.m.

Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist Will Be Carole King on Broadway This Summer

She’ll star in the show from June 7 to August 4.

2:06 p.m.

The Filmmakers Behind Alita: Battle Angel Say There’s ‘No Whitewashing’

Yes, it’s a manga adaptation with no Asian stars. But the Alita: Battle Angel filmmakers will tell you why it’s not the next Ghost in the Shell.

1:42 p.m.

Our 7 Favorite Posters (Out of 427!) From Milton Glaser’s New Collection

Five decades of wall art from New York’s co-founder.

12:48 p.m.

The Inspiration Behind SNL’s ’80s Donald Glover Music Video Is Equally Hilarious

Do you know Oran “Juice” Jones?

12:47 p.m.

Janet Jackson Will Perform Live at This Year’s Billboard Awards

You better tune in.

12:35 p.m.

Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis Discuss the Surprise Ending of Tully

Spoiler alert!

12:12 p.m.

Mark and Jay Duplass on the Pros and Cons of Making It As Brothers

“That will never go away – that one of us will be perceived as better or more valuable than the other. It’s fucking terrifying.”

11:59 a.m.

Luke Cage Season 2 Trailer: Meet Bushmaster, Your New Villain

He’s a relatively minor Marvel figure poised to go big.