Backstreet Boy Performed in Drag as the Spice Girls

The Spice Girls may or may not be planning a reunion tour, but in the meantime the Backstreet Boys will gladly step into their platform shoes. While on their sixth fan cruise earlier this week, the boy band covered “Wannabe” while wearing wigs and the ‘90s fashion made iconic by the girl group. The five singers stayed true to their own media personas with their drag choices: Nick Carter as Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), AJ McLean as Scary Spice (Melanie Brown), Kevin Richardson as Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham), Howie Dorough as Ginger (Geri Halliwell), and Brian Littrell as Sporty (Melanie Chisholm). In an Instagram post of the performance, the group wrote, “Celebrating all of the girl power that’s kept us going for 25 years.” It’s a good start to pleasing the women who have been buying their albums all these years, but we also really want the story from A to Z of the old gossip they’re holding on to.