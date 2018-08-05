Bankruptcy Judge Grants Harvey Weinstein Access To Weinstein Company Emails

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Images for El

On Tuesday, federal bankruptcy judge Mary Walrath ruled that Harvey Weinstein must be given access to his Weinstein Company personnel files and emails related to his sexual misconduct accusers, reports Deadline. Weinstein’s legal team argued in court that if the disgraced movie mogul was able to use the documents to exonerate himself from any of the sexual assault and harassment allegations it would potentially save his former company from potential liabilities.

TWC asked the court to dismiss the motion, claiming that it would cost $750,000 to go through the near 800,000 documents and make the redactions necessary to protect privileged information. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein then offered to limit the emails to certain search terms and reimburse any related costs.

The court also agreed to Lantern Capital’s bid to buy TWC’s assetts.

Weinstein is currently under multiple investigations for sexual assault in Los Angeles, New York, and London. He has denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex.