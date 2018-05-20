In a cold open prior to her hosting gig at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, Kelly Clarkson explained that she was asked to hold a moment of silence for victims of last week’s Santa Fe school shooting. But instead, she held a moment of vocal exasperation, telling the audience through tears that the time for silence on gun violence has long passed: “I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working. Obviously. Let’s have a moment of action. Let’s have a moment of change.” Watch her emotionally stirring speech above.