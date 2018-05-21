Summer TV Preview: Younger, Pose, and More Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

Photo: Vulture

School’s (almost) out for the summer, and you know what that means — it’s time to park ourselves on the couch for summer TV season! The summer slate of 2018 is pretty damn impressive, giving us a mix of everything from delightful comedies to cover-your-eyes-in-shock dramas. If you’re looking for recommendations on what to watch, take a look at Vulture’s top picks for the hot, hot, hot season ahead, as well as the complete list of when all of these new and returning shows will premiere. As always: Binge responsibly!

The Bachelorette (May 28, ABC)

After the flaming hot dumpster fire that was Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season, the ultimately dumped winner, Becca Kufrin, will be leading the next Bachelorette season in the easiest choice ABC has ever made. To quote Kufrin, an amiable publicist from Minnesota: She’s ready to do the damn thing, and will likely be joined by her girl squad as she makes her way through all of these male suitors.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (May 30, Netflix)

Say hello to workplace comedy Kimmy! In what will be the last season of the kooky comedy, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has taken a page from The Mary Tyler Moore Show playbook with our bright-eyed heroine starting a job at a hip tech company — if only she was able to do fun things instead of, gulp, firing people on her first day. We’re sure Jacqueline and Titus will be up to their old tricks, too.

Pose (June 3, FX)

As the first scripted series in TV history to feature a predominantly transgender cast, Ryan Murphy’s latest outing follows the famed ballroom scene of 1980s New York — “balls are a gathering of people who are not welcome to gather anywhere else,” one character helpfully defines — from the glamour of the costumes to the nitty-gritty of actually being able to afford the craft. When a tony couple from the suburbs becomes intertwined with the community, bigger questions of identity and purpose ensue.

Dietland (June 4, AMC)

Julianna Margulies and her penchant for fabulous wigs returns to television with Dietland, a bitingly satirical take on modern beauty and fashion standards. To give a taste of the bonkers plot: Margulies plays a glamorous magazine editor who tasks an overweight ghostwriter (played by Joy Nash) with writing her monthly letters to the editor column, only for this writer to rebel against the system by joining an underground anarchist group that … kills bad men. We told you, it’s bonkers!

Younger (June 5, TV Land)

As Younger continues to get older, TV Land’s deliciously fun sitcom will continue to focus on Liza and Kelsey’s flourishing Millennial imprint and all of the quirky literati folk who cross their path — and, of course, those pesky love triangles that inevitably crop up in the process. Will someone else be privy to Liza’s secret by the time the season ends? Only time will tell.

The Bold Type (June 12, Freeform)

If you’ve ever wanted a glimpse into the fashionable world of women’s magazines, The Bold Type picks up season two with as much aplomb as ever. Plus, more scenes in those glorious closets! Our three Scarlet girls — well, technically two, now that Jane jumped ship to another publication — will continue to live their best lives in pursuit of self-discovery and love, as well as do a kick-ass job at Scarlet.

Castle Rock (July 25, Hulu)

Allow us to take a spooky trip north to the town of Castle Rock, Maine, which has become a mainstay in the Stephen King literary universe for all of the dreadful things that occur in its proximity. (Seriously, the list is huge. Don’t live in Castle Rock!) Hulu will take on the interesting challenge of weaving together the narratives and characters that King created into one cohesive story, and they’ve yet to reveal much about the show itself. A very King move, truly.

Making It (July 31, NBC)

No, this isn’t a Parks and Recreation fever dream. Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman — okay, fine, we’ll bite, Leslie and Ron — are co-hosting a new competition series that “celebrates the creativity” in all of us. This entails a friendly showdown every week among some crafty people who are more than excited to paint, bead, draw, anything, to be in the presence of these two greats and have a blast. Think of it as The Great British Bake Off of crafts!

Jack Ryan (August 31, Amazon)

John Krasinski will continue his fabulous year by headlining this adaptation of Tom Clancy’s popular novels, which finds our titular hero on an odyssey throughout Europe and the Middle East to capture a terrorist with catastrophic plans for the Western world. Since he’s only used to being a CIA desk jockey, though, his very first mission will be anything but smooth — even with all of his analyst training (and bulging muscles) in tow.

The full summer 2018 lineup

Friday, May 18

12 a.m. 13 Reasons Why, Netflix

Saturday, May 19

8 p.m. Fahrenheit 451, HBO

Sunday, May 20

8 p.m. The 2018 Billboard Music Awards, NBC

Tuesday, May 22

12:00 a.m. Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here, Netflix

12 a.m. Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Netflix

Wednesday, May 23

12:00 a.m. Explained, Netflix

Thursday, May 24

12 a.m. Fauda, Netflix

Friday, May 25

12 a.m. Picnic at Hanging Rock, Amazon

12 a.m. Trollhunters, Netflix

8 p.m. My Last Days, the CW

Sunday, May 27

12 a.m. The Break With Michelle Wolf, Netflix

7:30 p.m. The Fourth Estate, Showtime

Monday, May 28

8 p.m. The Bachelorette, ABC

10 p.m. Six, History

10 p.m. American Chopper, Discovery

Tuesday, May 29

8 p.m. Beat Shazam, Fox

8 p.m. America’s Got Talent, NBC

9 p.m. Love Connection, Fox

9 p.m. Animal Kingdom, TNT

10 p.m. Queen Sugar, OWN

10 p.m. World of Dance, NBC

10 p.m. 100 Code, WGN

Wednesday, May 30

12:00 a.m. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

8 p.m. MasterChef, Fox

8 p.m. American Ninja Warrior, NBC

10 p.m. Running Wild With Bear Grylls, NBC

Thursday, May 31

9 p.m. Flip or Flop, HGTV

Friday, June 1

10 p.m. C.B. Strike, Cinemax

11:30 p.m. Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, truTV

Sunday, June 3

9 p.m. Pose, FX

10 p.m. Succession, HBO

Monday, June 4

8 p.m. So You Think You Can Dance, Fox

8 p.m. The Fosters, Freeform

9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The CW

9 p.m. Dietland, AMC

Tuesday, June 5

10 p.m. Younger, TV Land

10 p.m. Humans, AMC

10:30 p.m. Teachers, TV Land

Wednesday, June 6

10 p.m. Condor, DirecTV

Thursday, June 7

8 p.m. Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Freeform

8 p.m. The Four: Battle for Stardom, Fox

9 p.m. Nashville, CMT

10 p.m. American Woman, Paramount

Friday, June 8

12 a.m. Sense8, Netflix

Sunday, June 10

8 p.m. 72nd Annual Tony Awards, CBS

8 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud, ABC

9 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid, ABC

9 p.m. Claws, TNT

10 p.m. To Tell the Truth, ABC

Tuesday, June 12

8 p.m. The Bold Type, Freeform

Wednesday, June 13

9 p.m. Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Fox

Thursday, June 14

9 p.m. Strange Angel, CBS

Friday, June 15

12 a.m. Goliath, Amazon

Sunday, June 17

9 p.m. The Affair, Showtime

9 p.m. Deep State, Epix

10 p.m. Shades of Blue, NBC

Tuesday, June 19

10 p.m. Drunk History, Comedy Central

Wednesday, June 20

8 p.m. Young & Hungry, Freeform

9 p.m. Yellowstone, Starz

Thursday, June 21

8 p.m. The Gong Show, ABC

9 p.m. Queen of the South, USA

10 p.m. Shooter, USA

10 p.m. Detroiters, Comedy Central

Friday, June 22

12 a.m. Luke Cage, Netflix

Sunday, June 24

10 p.m. Preacher, AMC

Friday, June 29

12 a.m. GLOW, Netflix

8 p.m. Masters of Illusion, the CW

Sunday, July 1

9 p.m. Power, Starz

Tuesday, July 10

8 p.m. The Outpost, the CW

10 p.m. Heathers, Paramount

Wednesday, July 11

12 a.m. Harlots, Hulu

8 p.m. The Burden of Truth, the CW

Thursday, July 19

9 p.m. Trial and Error: Lady Killer, NBC

10 p.m. Snowfall, FX

10 p.m. The Grand Hustle, BET

Wednesday, July 25

12 a.m. Castle Rock, Hulu

Thursday, July 26

9 p.m. Swedish Dicks, Pop

Tuesday, July 31

12 a.m. Casual, Hulu

10 p.m. Making It, NBC

Sunday, August 12

9 p.m. Insecure, HBO

10 p.m. Ballers, HBO

Wednesday, August 22

10 p.m. Mr. Mercedes, DirecTV

Friday, August 24

12 a.m. The Innocents, Netflix

Friday, August 31

12 a.m. Jack Ryan, Amazon