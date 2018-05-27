Beyoncé Is the Key to Unlocking a Parks and Recreation Revival

Did Parks and Recreation’s series finale already provide us with loving, poignant closure about our favorite Pawnee government employees? To quote Li’l Sebastian, neeeeigh! But if presented with an opportunity for a revival, we’d be a damn Jerry fool to turn it down. The topic was brought up when Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman swung by Ellen last week, when the host inquired if it would ever be a possibility to get more Parks & Rec content. “Anytime,” Poehler responded, with Offerman adding, “We said that if Beyoncé will play the mayor, we’ll bring the show back. This is Beyoncé Knowles, the singer and entertainer.” Given the show’s track record for getting iconic mayoral guest stars, the duo’s dream isn’t exactly unattainable, although it would mean relinquishing Jerry’s status as the mayor. (Sorry, Garry/Larry. Take one for the team, dammit.) “I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it,” Poehler added. For the love of Ann Perkins, that beautiful tropical fish, make this happen.