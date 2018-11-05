Photo: Byron Cohen/ABC

Final decisions are being made quickly as networks decide what their TV lineups will look like over the 2018-2019 season. At ABC, returning shows will include Black-ish (as creator Kenya Barris might be trying to get out of his contract with the network for a new one at Netflix), Fresh Off The Boat, American Housewife, Splitting Up Together, Speechless, The Goldbergs, Modern Family, The Good Doctor, and Rosanne. There are also four Shondaland shows still kicking: For the People, Station 19, How To Get Away With Murder, and Grey’s Anatomy. As for shows that won’t be returning, Scandal just wrapped its last season, and the following programs have been cancelled: Designated Survivor, Quantico, The Crossing, Deception, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Inhumans, Alex, Inc., The Middle, Once Upon A Time, The Mayer, Ten Days In The Valley, and Somewhere Between.

As for shows that won’t be returning, Scandal just wrapped its last season, and the following programs have been cancelled: Designated Survivor, Quantico, The Crossing, Deception, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Inhumans, Alex, Inc., The Middle, Once Upon A Time, The Mayer, Ten Days In The Valley, and Somewhere Between. The fate of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. remains undecided.

But old shows going out also means more room for new ones coming in. There will be an untitled Goldbergs spinoff; a crime procedural called Take Two that stars Rachel Bilson as a former TV cop who starts shadowing a real PI; Single Parents, the Liz Meriwhether comedy about solo parents helping each other out that stars Taran Killem and Leighton Meester; Nathan Fillion’s cop drama The Rookie; A Million Little Things, which follows a group of friends who decide to shake up their routine lives after one of them dies; the legal drama The Fix from executive producer Marcia Clarke; Whiskey Cavalier, the new crime-busting action dramedy starring Lauren Cohan and Scott Foley; The Kids Are All Right, which has nothing to do with the movie, and centers on an Irish-Catholic family of two parents and eight sons all trying to co-exist amidst the cultural changes of the 1970s; and finally, Grand Hotel, about a Latino family in Miami Beach running the area’s last family-owned hotel.