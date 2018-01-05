Latest News from Vulture

7:00 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: May 2018

Patrick Melrose, Cloverfield, 50/50, and more.

6:14 p.m.

Everything We Learned From Kanye’s Revealing Charlamagne Tha God Interview

Obama, Trump, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, the Harriet Tubman $20 bill, and so, so, so much more.

6:00 p.m.

Daniel Kaluuya and Danai Gurira Have a Sexy Fight in Black Panther Deleted Scene

Forget T’Challa and Nakia — W’Koye is Wakanda’s highest profile couple!

5:50 p.m.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Docuseries Officially Going Ahead at HBO

The network recently optioned the book by the late Michelle McNamara.

4:14 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon Prime: May 2018

Picnic at Hanging Rock, Last Flag Flying, and a whole ton of British mini-series.

4:00 p.m.

Frieze Salutes Feature Inc., the Visionary Gallery That Changed the Art World

Murakami, Pettibon, Tom of Finland … you saw them there first.

3:57 p.m.

Kanye Just Crashed the TMZ Newsroom to Say Slavery Was a Choice

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … for 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all.”

3:54 p.m.

Kid Gorgeous Is a Comedic Milestone For John Mulaney

In his new Netflix special, John Mulaney riffs on age, mortality, and physical decline.

3:47 p.m.

Westworld Will Ride Again in a Third Season

More wests! More worlds!

3:45 p.m.

Good News, That Character You Were Worried About Survived Infinity War

At a recent appearance, co-director Joe Russo revealed that one fan-favorite did indeed survive.

3:42 p.m.

The Best Albums of 2018 (So Far)

Including Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, Kali Uchis, Sleep, Kasey Musgraves, and more.

3:39 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Recruits Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, and More for Spy Thriller

Chastain pitched the idea to Simon Kinberg on the set of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and he said yes.

3:38 p.m.

Jerry Saltz: Break the Art Fair

As a system, art fairs are like America: They don’t work and no one knows how to fix them.

3:35 p.m.

Michelle Wolf Defends WHCD Jokes: ‘I Didn’t Want to Cater to the Room’

A friend advised her, “Be true to yourself. Never apologize. Burn it to the ground.”

3:00 p.m.

Tina Fey Explains How She Turned Mean Girls Into a Musical

Fey appears on Letterman’s Netflix show this Friday.

2:10 p.m.

Kanye Talks Mental Breakdown, Jay-Z Feud, and Trump in Two-Hour-Long Interview

“I was hurt about Jay-Z and Beyoncé not coming to the wedding.”

2:00 p.m.

Ryan Murphy, Wendy Williams, Mindhunter, and The Bold Type Join Vulture Festival

In its fifth year in NYC, the pop-culture extravaganza will include Ava DuVernay, Claire Danes, Tracy Morgan, and so much more.

1:58 p.m.

The Tonys Make Me Cranky

A critic wishes for better options come awards time.

1:39 p.m.

Netflix to Release Chronological Cut of Arrested Development Season 4

Creator Mitch Hurwitz announced “Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences.”

1:21 p.m.

Is Thanos Hot?

The Vulture staff is intensely split on the Avengers: Infinity War villain.