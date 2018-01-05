Daniel Kaluuya and Danai Gurira Have a Sexy Fight in This Black Panther Deleted Scene

As spectacular as Black Panther was, it didn’t give us nearly enough dish on the the romance between W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). Forget T’Challa and Nakia — W’Koye (relax, it’s just a working title) is Wakanda’s highest-profile couple! In a newly released deleted scene, we get a peek into one of their private moments: Okoye grills W’kabi on his allegiance to Killmonger. Things get pretty … heated. Meaning, yes, they’re both upset, but also the tension during their argument might’ve made our list of the movie’s thirstiest moments had it been included in the film. To paraphrase Cardi B: Okoye’s gonna make W’Kabi come, but he’ll be coming off his loyalty to Killmonger!

