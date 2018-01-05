As spectacular as Black Panther was, it didn’t give us nearly enough dish on the the romance between W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). Forget T’Challa and Nakia — W’Koye (relax, it’s just a working title) is Wakanda’s highest-profile couple! In a newly released deleted scene, we get a peek into one of their private moments: Okoye grills W’kabi on his allegiance to Killmonger. Things get pretty … heated. Meaning, yes, they’re both upset, but also the tension during their argument might’ve made our list of the movie’s thirstiest moments had it been included in the film. To paraphrase Cardi B: Okoye’s gonna make W’Kabi come, but he’ll be coming off his loyalty to Killmonger!