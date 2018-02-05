Blumhouse’s Horror TV Show Will Scare You This October

Back in January, it was announced that Blumhouse would be partnering with Hulu to produce a horror anthology series set to premiere this fall. Now that series has a name, Into the Dark, and a release date, October 5. The first installment will be called “The Body.” According to previously reported details, the series will be 12 episodes long, and each one will be feature-length. Even though Into The Dark will live online, episodes will not arrive in a block for binging. In fact, only one will arrive on the first Friday of each month for a year, with the series wrapping up in October 2019.