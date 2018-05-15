Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer: Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury Will Definitely Rock You

Latest News from Vulture

Renounce the Evils of Masturbation in This Cut SNL Sketch

Coming live and direct from Slavic Jam Records.

2:16 p.m.

ABC on the Unaired Black-ish Episode: The Kneeling Was ‘Not Really the Issue’

Kenya Barris also weighed in, telling Vulture that this was “the season of trust.”

2:11 p.m.

Does Westworld’s Second Season Kinda Remind You of … Lost?

Some of this is starting to feel very, very familiar.

2:00 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Writers Would ‘Absolutely’ Do a Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are bullish on superheroes.

1:42 p.m.

Hold My Calls! Glen Powell, Zoey Deutch Plan Office Romance in Set It Up Trailer

Co-starring Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs.

1:38 p.m.

Every Romance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked

We evaluate every MCU romance, from Wanda and Vision to Bruce and Betty.

1:13 p.m.

How Killing Eve Gets Its Killer Costumes

An interview with Phoebe de Gay, the costume designer responsible for instant-classic looks like Villanelle’s bubblegum princess dress.

12:37 p.m.

Spotify, R. Kelly, and the Music Industry’s Slow Push Toward Change

Spotify’s new policy is heartening, but it obscures a deeper problem in contemporary media consumption.

11:55 a.m.

Tom Wolfe, Pioneer of New York and New Journalism, Dies at 88

In a city of people who wear black, the man in the white suit.

11:38 a.m.

ABC 2018–2019 Schedule: Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless Move to Fridays

The Alec Baldwin Show is arriving on Sundays.

11:31 a.m.

Do You Need to See the First Deadpool to Enjoy Deadpool 2?

A spoiler-free explainer.

11:17 a.m.

ESPN and Netflix Will Present Michael Jordan’s Life Story in 10 Hours

Jordan has authorized the docuseries, which will premiere in 2019.

11:00 a.m.

Zombieland 2 on Track for October 2019 Release, Original Cast to Return

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have good news for fans.

10:51 a.m.

First Reformed Is an Austere Examination of Faith and Morality

This searching drama is the happy result of Paul Schrader’s entering the what-the-hell-let’s-go-for-it stage of his long and self-lacerating career.

10:37 a.m.

Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built Is a Narcissistic, Ugly Slog

Cannes’s “persona non grata” returns to the festival with a violent, banal, navel-gazing session.

10:37 a.m.

What Was New Girl’s Legacy?

New Girl was the show that transitioned us between the era of NBC to the era of Netflix.

10:27 a.m.

The Frustrating Portrait of Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong in Netflix’s Evil Genius

This true-crime series is fascinating, but also points to problematic attitudes toward the mentally ill, especially when they’re female.

10:14 a.m.

Why Henry Cavill Couldn’t Shave Mission: Impossible Mustache for Justice League

Sounds hairy.

10:00 a.m.

The Story of Robin Williams’s Last Night With John Belushi

“He could hardly stand up, and yet he could play the guitar to perfection.”

9:44 a.m.

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Recap: Skylight’s the Limit

Part two of the three-part reunion highlights the show’s complicated, confused stance on feminism.