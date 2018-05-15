Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer: Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury Will Definitely Rock You

The saga of the long-doomed Queen biopic that is Bohemian Rhapsody almost has a longer history than the band itself. But multiple hiccups aside — including the firing of Bryan Singer as director for going MIA on set, and the loss of Sacha Baron Cohen as its original star — the film finally has its first trailer. A very glam Rami Malek and his new British accent star as Freddie Mercury, re-creating all the legendary front man’s iconic looks (wigs! leather! jumpsuits), statement performances (including his most famous Live Aid set), and cheeky humor (just you wait for the “Bohemian Rhapsody” sex joke). Bohemian Rhapsody will rock a theater near you on November 2.