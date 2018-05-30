18 Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Summer

Idiophone by Amy Fusselman (Coffee House, July 3)

“Your writing is not short stories / it is not a novel, / it is nonfiction but not the kind of nonfiction we are used to, / it doesn’t sound like poetry /Just put it in a box, would you?” This is how McSweeney’s alum Amy Fusselman characterizes the criticism that her work is not easily categorizable, but truly, who cares? This small and beautiful book about feminism and motherhood and art is perfect for those of us who like thinking outside of the box when we’re looking for something lovely to read. —M.K.