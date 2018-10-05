Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Leslie Odom Jr.’s 10 Favorite Books

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Toni Morrison, Malcolm X, and more.

2:27 p.m.

Adult Swim Makes a Massive 70-Episode Renewal of Rick and Morty

McDonald’s is going to have to find a lot more Szechuan sauce.

1:19 p.m.

Bradley Cooper Joins the Battle of the Leonard Bernstein Biopics

Cooper versus Gyllenhaal, pick your composer.

1:15 p.m.

Sharon Horgan’s Motherland Captures the Insanity of Early Parenthood

It’s one of the first sitcoms since Horgan’s Amazon dazzler Catastrophe to make me slightly injure myself while laughing.

1:01 p.m.

The Lesbian Coming-Of-Age Film Banned in Kenya Just Premiered at Cannes

Rafiki’s lead protagonists and their endless reserve of raw, bittersweet chemistry are the film’s greatest asset.

11:00 a.m.

Why Do Movies Cast Actors of Different Ages to Play Childhood Friends?

The upcoming Tag is the latest example of a trope I can’t stop thinking about: when 47-year-olds and 34-year-olds play middle-school friends.

10:59 a.m.

It’s Time for Catfish to Come to an End

I can tell you as someone who has watched every episode that the show has absolutely gotten worse.

10:44 a.m.

Beyoncé’s ‘Drunk in Love’ Producer Accused of Raping Two Singers

Bebe Rexha has tweeted that producer Detail also attempted to assault her at a recording studio.

10:18 a.m.

Predator Trailer: Jacob Tremblay Accidentally Summons Some Aliens

With Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, and Keegan-Michael Key.

10:07 a.m.

Michelle Wolf on WHCD: ‘Every Single Person Loved It’

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders loved it. She called me, she was like, ‘I loved it so much.’”

10:00 a.m.

Spotify Will No Longer Promote R. Kelly on Its Playlists

He has been found in violation of Spotify’s new Hate Content and Hateful Conduct policies.

10:00 a.m.

Listen to the Mean Girls Musical’s Song About Being in Love and Bad at Math

Cady Heron is “Stupid With Love.”

9:39 a.m.

The Disturbing Merchandising of The Handmaid’s Tale

The bitterly bleak femicidal dystopia seems like the last show that should inspire wearables and swag.

9:00 a.m.

A History of Stanley Kubrick in 21 Tracks

Kubrick was a distinctive visual stylist, but he also made innovative use of music — so we created a playlist that doubles as a career history.

8:37 a.m.

A Roomful of Men Asked Carey Mulligan Terrible Questions at Cannes

Get it together, monsieurs.

1:44 a.m.

Audience Member Livetweeted Greta Gerwig’s Reactions to I Feel Pretty

The Lady Bird filmmaker is allegedly a loud moviegoer.

12:19 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Michael Cohen’s Slush Fund

A news story involving the president of the United States and a porn star somehow keeps getting juicier.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Why The Americans Keeps Reminding Us Someone Important Is Going to Die

You can feel in your bones as you watch that things will not end happily for everyone.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Americans’ Keidrich Sellati on Playing the Neglected Jennings Child

And the time Matthew Rhys made him cry.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Americans Recap: In Case of Emergency

After a botched and very gruesome mission, how much longer can Philip continue holding on?