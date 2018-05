Photo: Matthew Murphy

If you need to escape somewhere, it will have to be a place that isn’t Margaritaville. The New York Times reports that the Broadway musical based on the songs of Jimmy Buffett has announced its closure, with the final performance scheduled for July 1. The show had not performed well critically or financially, and failed to secure any nominations for this year’s Tony Awards. Producers did announce, however, that Escape From Margaritaville will embark on a national tour starting next October.