If you would like the rare chance to see Glenda Jackson and Matt Bomer in the same room together, you’re in luck. At midnight on Thursday, May 17, the cast of Broadway’s The Boys in the Band is hosting a special performance of Three Tall Women with the Actors Fund. Both shows are directed by Joe Mantello, who’s up for a Tony for his work on Three Tall Women, and of course both have titles that refer to groups of people of the same gender of different ages (words are fun!). Tickets to the midnight performance of Three Tall Women are available here. The Boys in the Band stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins. It’s currently in previews and opens May 31. Three Tall Women, starring Jackson, Laurie Metcalf, and Alison Pill, recently received six Tony nominations. As Laurie Metcalf plays Jim Parsons’s mom on The Big Bang Theory, this is also theoretically an event celebrating that, too.