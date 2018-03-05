Broadway’s Spamalot Is Going To The Big Screen

In a testament to the enduring appeal of Monty Python, Fox is putting a screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Spamalot on the development fast track. In addition to the good news that Python pioneer Eric Idle is writing the script, Deadline reports that the Mean Girls musical director Casey Nicholaw — who is currently fielding Tony nominations for Best Director and Best Choreography for that production — will helm the Spamalot film. Additionally, Nicholaw was the original choreographer for Spamalot when it came to Broadway under the direction of Mike Nichols. Idle will produce in addition to writing, and as Deadline was told by sources, “It’s more than just an adaption, it’s the movie musical based on the Broadway musical, based on a movie that is based on the legend.”