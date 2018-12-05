Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

Oprah Smokes Pot! (According to Gayle)

Nice.

28 mins ago

Did Jean-Luc Godard Use Michael Bay’s Footage, Then Pull An ‘I Don’t Know Her’?

It’s the unlikeliest question of the fest.

29 mins ago

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Is Going Nuts Thanks to NBC Saving Their Show

“NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss.”

9:31 a.m.

Eric Trump Won’t Be Pleased by This Stephen Colbert Impression

He needs a lip lubricant.

9:10 a.m.

HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 Is One of the Key Pop Culture Works of the Trump Era

It speaks directly to the persistent cultural conditions that made Trump possible.

12:44 a.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Headed to NBC for a Sixth Season

Aw, and all because you collectively went berserk.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

There’s a Paul Anka/Drake Collabo Headed Your Way This Summer

Clear your June.

Yesterday at 9:08 p.m.

Hayley Kiyoko Says Rita Ora’s New Song ‘Girls’ ‘Belittles’ LGBTQ Relationships

“A song like this just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.”

Yesterday at 7:39 p.m.

Fresh Off The Boat, Black-ish, Shondaland Shows Among ABC’s Returning TV Slate

They join new shows like Whiskey Cavalier and Grand Hotel.

Yesterday at 7:05 p.m.

ABC Shuts Down Quantico, Declines to Save Designated Survivor

The network also shuttered the Zach Braff podcast sitcom Alex Inc.

Yesterday at 7:03 p.m.

The CW Adds The Charmed Reboot And Renews Its Superhero Lineup

There’s also a Roswell reboot and a Vampire Diaries spinoff.

Yesterday at 6:42 p.m.

Ash Is Purest White Is an Unrequited Love Story Set in China’s 2000s

Jia Zhangke’s latest portrait of recent Chinese history is a long, strange, lovelorn trip — maybe a little too long.

Yesterday at 6:25 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s The Vixen Isn’t About to Be Likable for White People

“In order to be accepted by the white audience, we have to be docile, be agreeable, be the sassy black friend.”

Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

Arctic Monkeys Find New Life by Rewriting Their Formula

Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino ditches the old Arctic Monkeys sound in favor of late-night, self-aware vampire soul music.

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

Leighton Meester to Star in Single Parents, a New Liz Meriwether Comedy for ABC

Meester will play opposite Taran Killam.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

NBC Has Canceled Great News, in News That Is Not

Farewell, sweet sitcom.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

RuPaul Will Sashay to Netflix for AJ and the Queen

Readjust your wig, honey!

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti Are Bringing a New Drama to CBS

The network announces a drama-heavy round of selections for new programming.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

The New Beach House Album Is Their Best Yet

Same magic, new resolution.

Yesterday at 4:01 p.m.

Kanye West and the Question of Freedom

As American politics have become increasingly tribal, our willingness to disagree has been replaced with an impulse to loathe and expel.