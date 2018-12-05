Photo: John P. Fleenor/FOX

Sometimes, genuinely good things happen that make you want to give humanity a big ole’ bear hug. It happened early this morning: Seeing the overwhelming amount of social media users going through the five stages of grief following Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s cancellation by Fox (this writer was at the “bargaining” stage) rival network NBC decided to pick it up for season six instead. The cast, unsurprisingly, are going nuts on Twitter with the good news. We present you their reactions without comment.

NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss pic.twitter.com/qXFr3Ic27G — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 12, 2018

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

The show’s co-creator, Mike Schur, was the one to announce the un-cancellation on Twitter. “This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk,” he wrote. “We can’t thank you or NBC enough.”

Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you. — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

Do you know what it means to have your faith restored in humanity?

BE. CAUSE. I. DO.

Thank you, @NBC. @Brooklyn99FOX https://t.co/apoMOWvn15 — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) May 12, 2018

It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️👍🏻🚨 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018

WE ARE BACK! @NBC PICKED US UP FOR A 6TH SEASON!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

THANK YOU INTERNET!!!!!!!!!!!!



"NINE NINE" pic.twitter.com/JSiILkHQes — terrycrews (@terrycrews) May 12, 2018

FINALLY I GET TO SING AND DANCE IN A LEATHER JACKET https://t.co/sA7IHsPtb7 — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

Just learned - NBC, baby!!!

99! GOBSMACKED, and oh so excited! My wife and I will begin sufficient celebrations immediately! — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) May 12, 2018

NINE-NINE!