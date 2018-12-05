Brooklyn Nine-Nine is Headed to NBC for a Sixth Season

Photo: FOX/FOX via Getty Images

A day after Fox asked Brooklyn Nine-Nine to turn in its badge and gun, the Andy Samberg series is headed back out on the sitcom beat. Is that in any way an apt metaphor to what police officers actually do? No idea, but maybe we’ll figure it out after watching 13 more episodes of the show, as it has been picked up by NBC for a sixth season. Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Mike Schur and the show’s cast took to social media late Friday night to celebrate the series finding a new home. Tweeted Schur, “This happened because the fans of the show went berserk.” Hey, you were going to go berserk with disappointment if Brooklyn Nine-Nine got taken off the air either way. The fact it helped the show get picked up is just the best possible outcome. So congrats, beserkers! You do it!

This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk. We can't thank you -- or @NBC -- enough. #Brooklyn99 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 12, 2018

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018