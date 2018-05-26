Two of the most delightful celebrity doppelgangers in recent memory has been Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain, and those ginger thespians have been happy to pal around their physical likeness in the past for the sake of a good joke. But while we previously believed the “Howard Is Chastain, Chastain Is Howard?!?!” headlines were spurred from the duo’s Hollywood rise in the early aughts, we were grossly lied to. Because, as Howard recalled on Graham Norton this week, it’s been going on since they were students.

“I went to school in New York. I went to NYU, and Jess went to Julliard. There were many times it happened, where people would mistake me for someone named Jess,” Howard explained. “The first time I went into a Starbucks and I went up the cashier and went to order something and he was like, No Jess, your drink’s over there. I was like, No I haven’t ordered yet. I remember it was a little unnerving, because he was so certain we were the same person.” If only they ordered the same Frappuccino. Now that would be spooky.