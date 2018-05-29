Give BTS their own entry in the history books: After becoming the first K-pop group to have a No 1. album in the U.S. with their latest, Love Yourself: Tear, they’ve now achieved yet another remarkable crossover feat. On this week’s Billboard Hot 100, their newest pandemonium-inciting hit “Fake Love” has debuted at No. 10, making them the first K-pop group to have a Top 10 hit. Psy was the last K-pop act to break the Top 10, with both “Gangnam Style” and “Gentleman,” but BTS are the first K-pop act to have a song debut in the Top 10. BTS previously made history by breaking onto the Hot 100 with “DNA,” and then charting as high as No. 28 with “Mic Drop.” Army, you did that.