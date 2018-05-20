BTS Debut ‘Fake Love’ at the BBMAs, Pandemonium Ensues

If you’re in the greater Las Vegas area, that tremor you just felt was a result of the roar that accompanied BTS taking the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. Hell, the rest of the nation is likely still experiencing aftershocks. The biggest boy band in the universe debuted their new record-obliterating song “Fake Love” in front of their army, who filled approximately 97 percent of the entire venue if the broadcast is to be heard correctly. Let’s just say Kelly Clarkson is gonna need a stronger barrier than decorative earmuffs.