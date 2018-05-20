Latest News from Vulture

12:09 a.m.

A$AP Rocky Announces His New Album Testing Is Finally Done

The wait is over and oh, well, also continues.

12:01 a.m.

How Being a Preschool Teacher Helped Cameron Britton Play Mindhunter’s Ed Kemper

“I started slowly learning how to train myself to just cut all emotions out and just get rid of them entirely so I could be this serene presence.”

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue Each Got a New Member at the BBMAs: Kelly Clarkson

And who says the girl group is dead?

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

Trust Recap: The Goose That Lays the Golden Egg

John Paul Getty is more and more hateable with each episode.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

BTS Debut ‘Fake Love’ at the BBMAs, Pandemonium Ensues

Kelly Clarkson had to wear earmuffs.

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

Our 9 Biggest Questions About Westworld, Episode 5

So, about Shogunworld…

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

Westworld Recap: Welcome to Shogun World

“Akane No Mai” is the best episode of Westworld yet.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

James Marsden on His Big Westworld Episode and Why He Wants to Play Sinatra

“You get put in some pretty perverse situations on this show.”

Yesterday at 10:42 p.m.

Watch Janet Jackson Get Nasty in Her Billboard Music Awards Icon Award Medley

She blessed us with “Nasty,” “If,” and “Throb.”

Yesterday at 10:27 p.m.

Janet Jackson Lends Her Voice to #MeToo in Billboard Music Awards Speech

“I stand with those women and with those men equally outraged by discrimination.”

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS Choir Sang at the Billboard Music Awards

They performed “Youth” with Shawn Mendes and Khalid.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Billions Recap: I’ve Got a Bad Feeling About This

We have ourselves a new (well, “new”) pair of Big Bads for the remainder of the season.

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Had a Deafening Diva-Off at the BBMAs

They performed in front of an eclipse to eclipse each other.

Yesterday at 9:28 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Hates Everyone You Hate in Cut-for-Time SNL Haim Parody

Don’t even get her started on their eyes or their mouth or their mom.

Yesterday at 9:12 p.m.

Jonathan Groff Disproves a Popular Theory about His Mindhunter Character

“And I had no idea! No idea.”

Yesterday at 9:06 p.m.

Vida Recap: The Wife Left Behind

Emma and Lyn’s relationship takes center stage.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Killing Eve Recap: The Girl Who Became Villanelle

Eve sets out to learn what made Villanelle into a killer.

Yesterday at 8:44 p.m.

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover All the Year’s Hits in Her BBMAs Opener

She rapped

Yesterday at 8:38 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson Refused to Be Silent About Santa Fe at the Billboard Music Awards

“Let’s have a moment of action.”

Yesterday at 8:34 p.m.

Ava DuVernay Planned Queen Sugar’s Ralph Angel Twist From The Very Beginning

DuVernay told Queen Sugar fans at Vulture Festival that there were always hints about Blue Bordelon’s paternity.