BTS Tops Billboard Chart, Making History in the Process

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

If you still don’t know anything about BTS, you sure as hell do now. (And also, we made a helpful guide for you!) The ridiculously successful Korean boy band made history this week, as they’ve officially become the first K-pop band to net a number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart with their new album, Love Yourself: Tear. The seven-piece group have been making waves in America as of late due to some strategically chosen awards show appearances, which was reflected in the 135,000 albums sold in its debut week. Billboard notes that the feat is particularly remarkable due to Live Yourself: Tear being mostly performed in the Korean language, as well as the band’s previous album, Love Yourself: Her, only getting to the seventh spot on the chart last year. A hearty congrats to them, they seem like nice boys.