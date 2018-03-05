Carrie Coon Is Your New Star of The Sinner

USA Network’s The Sinner is an anthology series, which means that after putting in great work during the show’s first season, Jessica Biel is moving off camera (she will still executive produce), and a new star with a new storyline will takeover. Fortunately for the world, that star is Carrie Coon. Bill Pullman will return as Detective Harry Ambrose, and this time he’s going to his small New York hometown to investigate the death of two parents at the hands of their 11-year-old son. Coon will enter the picture as Vera, a commune leader who is committed to creating utopia in her community that everyone else obviously sees as a creepy cult. And, like probably all cult leaders, she struggles between doing what’s right for the whole and what simply fulfills her own wishes. USA clearly understands that the cult of Carrie Coon is already strong, and ready to turn out for their leader on The Sinner.