Cate Blanchett Says Harvey Weinstein Harassed Her

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, who’s starred in a handful of movies produced by Harvey Weinstein, says the producer harassed her. In an interview with Variety ahead of Cannes, Blanchett confirmed that Weinstein behaved inappropriately toward her, but declined to give more details on his conduct. “When legal precedent is set by people being actually convicted, then other people can benefit from that because those precedents have been set,” Blanchett said, reiterating her support for Time’s Up. “But me fueling the gossip and accounts? There’s enough out there.” Blanchett said that she thinks Weinstein could — and should — be sent to jail. Weinstein, for his part, has continued to deny all accusations of sexual misconduct.

You worked on a number of movies with Harvey Weinstein going back to The Talented Mr. Ripley. Did he ever sexually harass you or act inappropriately? With me, yes. I think he really primarily preyed, like most predators, on the vulnerable. I mean I got a bad feeling from him. … He would often say to me, “We’re not friends.”

What did he mean by that? Well, I wouldn’t do what he was asking me to do. [When asked to clarify, Blanchett declined to specify.] I’m really interested in the people who have transgressed in ways that are beyond the bounds of offensive, what people like Harvey have done, and there are men across many industries [who have done that]. He’s been held up as an exemplar because he’s unfortunately typical of certain men. I’m interested in those people being prosecuted. We have to set a legal precedent.

When asked about Dylan Farrow’s longstanding abuse allegations against Woody Allen, Blanchett repeated her earlier position, saying that she wasn’t aware of the allegations when she worked with the director on Blue Jasmine. “But, far more important than me adding to yet another headline … and finger-pointing is, if that issue has not been dealt with,” she said. “I am absolutely for it to go back into the courts because there lies the solution.”