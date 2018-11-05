Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti Are Bringing a New Drama to CBS

As pilot season marches on, CBS has placed series orders for its upcoming programming slate. The network’s previous pickups skewed toward comedy with the Murphy Brown revival, Welcome to the Neighborhood, and an untitled Damon Wayans Jr. project, in addition to one drama called FBI. But this new slate of shows balances the scales with just one comedy, the Nina Dobrev vehicle Fam, about a woman whose life turns to chaos when her hopeless half-sister moves in with her family, and four dramas: The Code, a military drama; God Friended Me, about an atheist who becomes friends with God on social media; a reboot of Magnum P.I. starring Jay Hernandez; and The Red Line, which centers on the accidental shooting death of a black doctor by a white cop, and is brought to you by a small lineup of TV royalty, including executive producers Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti (joined by Sarah Schechter) and star Noah Wyle.