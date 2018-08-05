Charlize Theron won’t be your next James Bond, but she will pull on her peroxide blonde wig and a Burberry trench coat to reprise her Atomic Blonde role. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday night, Theron replied to a phone-in question asking how she feels about her Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Chris Hemsworth suggesting she play 007. “That’s cool,” she said, “But there’s nothing like that [in the works]. We are definitely developing an Atomic Blonde 2.”

Vulture ranked Theron’s performance in the film as her sixth-best role, a compliment Andy was happy to deliver. “In the top ten, Atomic Blonde is number six,” he said, reciting our list to Charlize in the clip below. “What this means is you’re making the best work of your life right now; how satisfying is that?!”

Well hello, let’s celebrate that!