Donald Glover Just Ended Drake’s Months-Long Streak at No. 1

For the first time since January, someone not named Drake leads the Billboard Hot 100. Childish Gambino’s political head trip “This Is America” has debuted at No. 1 on this week’s chart, ending Drake’s seemingly unstoppable 15-week-long reign. Drake previously led the chart with “God’s Plan” for 11 weeks, then replaced himself at No. 1 with “Nice for What” for another four weeks. “This Is America” is Donald Glover’s first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100; “Redbone,” his previous hit, topped out at No. 12. According to Billboard, the streams of his latest song coupled with the views from its simultaneously released video (fueled by endless internet dissections of what it all means) were enough to push “This Is America” over “Nice for What,” which is very nice for Donald Glover.